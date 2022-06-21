Dr. Nellori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagarika Nellori, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nagarika Nellori, PHD is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 901 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 Directions (412) 335-7653
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a PhD student who struggled with depression, anxiety and procrastination. I started seeing Dr. Nellori after working with two other therapists with no results. She was instrumental in helping me get my PhD back on track. Dr. Nellori practices a direct, action-oriented style of therapy. During our sessions, she would always go straight to the heart of issues and interrupt me whenever I started getting evasive or digressing too much. To ensure clear communication, she constantly tried to reformulate my observations while asking me to reframe and appropriate her advice. Sessions were centered around defining realistic goals along with strategies to attain them. I reached out to Dr. Nellori at a time where I was feeling stuck and hopeless at work. A few phone sessions with her helped me regain some productivity and start scoring small wins. On a larger time frame, she helped me develop robust habits for organizing my work and coping with anxiety. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Nagarika Nellori, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1104081835
Frequently Asked Questions
