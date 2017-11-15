See All Neuropsychologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Naftali Berrill, PHD

Neuropsychology
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Naftali Berrill, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt.

Dr. Berrill works at Jane Hammerslough, LMFT in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brooklyn Office
    26 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 237-2127
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Great Neck/Long Island Office
    45 N Station Plz, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 504-0018

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compulsions Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Macules, Hereditary, Congenital Hypopigmented and Hyperpigmented Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Paraphilias Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pedophilia Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Nov 15, 2017
Great clinician. Really provided excellent help during a period of crisis.
Brooklyn, NY — Nov 15, 2017
About Dr. Naftali Berrill, PHD

  • Neuropsychology
  • 36 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1992954838
Education & Certifications

  • National Rehab Hosp
  • Sheppard Pratt Hosp
  • Vanderbilt
  • University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Naftali Berrill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berrill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

