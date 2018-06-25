Nadine Radway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nadine Radway, PA-C
Overview
Nadine Radway, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pueblo, CO.
Nadine Radway works at
Locations
Michael A. Ramos Md. PC216 W 13th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 544-8250
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Nadine is an amazing PA. She is very thorough. I’m thankful she takes care of me. Thank you Nadine and staff.
About Nadine Radway, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538388285
Nadine Radway accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nadine Radway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Nadine Radway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Radway.
