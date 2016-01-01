Nadine Cracraft accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nadine Cracraft, MS
Overview
Nadine Cracraft, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7465 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 2-104, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 893-2390
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nadine Cracraft?
About Nadine Cracraft, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750443461
Frequently Asked Questions
Nadine Cracraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nadine Cracraft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Cracraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadine Cracraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadine Cracraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.