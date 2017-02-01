See All Nurse Practitioners in West Palm Beach, FL
Nadine Clarke Icon-share Share Profile

Nadine Clarke

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nadine Clarke is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Nadine Clarke works at Joseph M Molina MD Professional Associates Florida in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Taraneisha Burgess
Taraneisha Burgess
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph M Molina MD Professional Associates Florida
    944 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 223-4081
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nadine Clarke?

    Feb 01, 2017
    I just started to see Nadine Clark this year and she is wonderful! I have had a few visits so far and Nadine always listens and gets you to specialists asap. She is kind and caring. The staff is nice and there are never any frumpy faces like other doctor's offices. I am greeted with a "Hello how can i help you?" and a smile! I have been to many different doctors and Nadine is the best I have ever had other than Dr. Castor. I have nothing but the best things to say about Nadine and the office!
    Jennifer Urena in West Palm Beach, FL — Feb 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nadine Clarke
    How would you rate your experience with Nadine Clarke?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nadine Clarke to family and friends

    Nadine Clarke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nadine Clarke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nadine Clarke.

    About Nadine Clarke

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366740979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nadine Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nadine Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nadine Clarke works at Joseph M Molina MD Professional Associates Florida in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Nadine Clarke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nadine Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadine Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadine Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nadine Clarke?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.