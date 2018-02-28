Nadine Chapman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nadine Chapman, PSY
Overview
Nadine Chapman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
- 1 155 N Michigan Ave Ste 653, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 458-0518
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chapman is a highly skilled psychologist with many years of experience. She is professional and patient. She explains things easily. I would recommend Dr. Chapman to anyone who is seeking a fantastic psychotherapists who is able to see get patients succeed and get through the many obstacles of life.
About Nadine Chapman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285739722
Frequently Asked Questions
