See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Encino, CA
Nadine Becker, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Nadine Becker, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nadine Becker, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 212, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 343-8686
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nadine Becker?

    May 20, 2022
    We started seeing Nadine as a family with our daughters. She worked effectively with all three of us a a family, with my husband and I as a couple, and individually. After close to two decades we still quote her and return for "tune-ups." She is soft spoken, gentle, articulate, and very savvy. If your truly want help, you can bet assured she will offer a myriad of ways.
    Leigh Podgorski — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nadine Becker, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Nadine Becker, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nadine Becker to family and friends

    Nadine Becker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nadine Becker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nadine Becker, MA.

    About Nadine Becker, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073689972
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nadine Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nadine Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Nadine Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadine Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadine Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nadine Becker, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.