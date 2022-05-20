Nadine Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nadine Becker, MA
Overview
Nadine Becker, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA.
Locations
- 1 6345 Balboa Blvd Ste 212, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 343-8686
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We started seeing Nadine as a family with our daughters. She worked effectively with all three of us a a family, with my husband and I as a couple, and individually. After close to two decades we still quote her and return for "tune-ups." She is soft spoken, gentle, articulate, and very savvy. If your truly want help, you can bet assured she will offer a myriad of ways.
About Nadine Becker, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1073689972
Frequently Asked Questions
