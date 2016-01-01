Nadine Barrett, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nadine Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nadine Barrett, FNP-BC
Overview
Nadine Barrett, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Nadine Barrett works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4612Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nadine Barrett?
About Nadine Barrett, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881927945
Frequently Asked Questions
Nadine Barrett accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nadine Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nadine Barrett works at
Nadine Barrett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Barrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadine Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadine Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.