Dr. Nadeen Medvin, PHD
Dr. Nadeen Medvin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Gonzalo Quesada MD PA2000 S Dixie Hwy Ste 103, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 815-1129
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982985453
Dr. Medvin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
