Dr. Barrios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naddia Barrios, OD
Dr. Naddia Barrios, OD is an Optometrist in Altamonte Springs, FL.
Dr. Barrios works at
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
- 2 115 Columbia St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-2020
Florida Eye Clinic P A345 W Michigan St Ste 118, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 896-0324
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met Dr Barrios, Nadiaw hen she ws in Sunrise Fl. Found her to be the best for me. She was very knolagable. communicated very well, to the point After seeing many Doctors In half an hour I learned what was going on with my eys. All the others never said a WORD. What was going on? Advance Cataracts AND Glaucoma.
- Optometry
- English
- 1598094229
Dr. Barrios accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrios works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.