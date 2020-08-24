See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Naddia Barrios, OD

Optometry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Naddia Barrios, OD is an Optometrist in Altamonte Springs, FL. 

Dr. Barrios works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Clinic, PA
    160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 834-7776
  2. 2
    115 Columbia St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 843-2020
  3. 3
    Florida Eye Clinic P A
    345 W Michigan St Ste 118, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 896-0324
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2020
    I met Dr Barrios, Nadiaw hen she ws in Sunrise Fl. Found her to be the best for me. She was very knolagable. communicated very well, to the point After seeing many Doctors In half an hour I learned what was going on with my eys. All the others never said a WORD. What was going on? Advance Cataracts AND Glaucoma.
    Rosa Manning — Aug 24, 2020
    About Dr. Naddia Barrios, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598094229
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrios. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

