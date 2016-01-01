Nada Salem is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nada Salem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nada Salem
Overview
Nada Salem is a Physician Assistant in Westlake, OH.
Nada Salem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Regina Hill, Inc.27991 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-0696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nada Salem?
About Nada Salem
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922468438
Frequently Asked Questions
Nada Salem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nada Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nada Salem works at
Nada Salem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nada Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nada Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nada Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.