Naaman Lauderdale, PLPC
Overview
Naaman Lauderdale, PLPC is a Mental Health Professional in Saint Louis, MO.
Locations
St Louis Comp Neighborhood Hlth Ctr5471 Dr Martin Luther King Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63112 Directions (314) 367-5820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Lauderdale went over the role of a therapist. His commitment to help and do no harm. Mr. Lauderdale is very experienced and made me feel comfortable about what therapy really is and is not. I look forward to great sessions.
About Naaman Lauderdale, PLPC
- Mental Health
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Naaman Lauderdale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Naaman Lauderdale accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Naaman Lauderdale speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Naaman Lauderdale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Naaman Lauderdale.
