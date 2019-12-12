See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Mystie Swingle, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mystie Swingle, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Mystie Swingle works at CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates - Chattanooga - Hixson Pike in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates - Chattanooga - Hixson Pike
    3739 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 12, 2019
Very caring and wonder NP. I will definitely be back
— Dec 12, 2019
About Mystie Swingle, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275942401
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson

Frequently Asked Questions

Mystie Swingle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mystie Swingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mystie Swingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mystie Swingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mystie Swingle works at CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates - Chattanooga - Hixson Pike in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Mystie Swingle’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Mystie Swingle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mystie Swingle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mystie Swingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mystie Swingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

