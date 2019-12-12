Mystie Swingle, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mystie Swingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mystie Swingle, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mystie Swingle, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Mystie Swingle works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates - Chattanooga - Hixson Pike3739 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mystie Swingle?
Very caring and wonder NP. I will definitely be back
About Mystie Swingle, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1275942401
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
Frequently Asked Questions
Mystie Swingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mystie Swingle using Healthline FindCare.
Mystie Swingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mystie Swingle works at
8 patients have reviewed Mystie Swingle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mystie Swingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mystie Swingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mystie Swingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.