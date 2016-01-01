See All Dermatologists in Warner Robins, GA
Myrtle Sanders, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Myrtle Sanders, PA-C

Dermatology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Myrtle Sanders, PA-C is a dermatologist in Warner Robins, GA. She currently practices at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC
    212 Hospital Dr Ste C, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 922-9281
  2. 2
    Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC
    1157 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 328-0281

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Humana
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Peach State Health Plan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellCare

About Myrtle Sanders, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1487648648
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • South University-Master Of Physician Assistant Studies
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Myrtle Sanders?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Myrtle Sanders, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Myrtle Sanders, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Myrtle Sanders to family and friends

Myrtle Sanders' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Myrtle Sanders

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Myrtle Sanders, PA-C.

Frequently Asked Questions

Myrtle Sanders, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Myrtle Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Myrtle Sanders has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Myrtle Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Myrtle Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myrtle Sanders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myrtle Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myrtle Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.