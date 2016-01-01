Myrna Velazquez, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Myrna Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Myrna Velazquez, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Myrna Velazquez, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN.
Myrna Velazquez works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Hammond5818 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 268-4016
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Myrna Velazquez?
About Myrna Velazquez, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1083902654
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Myrna Velazquez using Healthline FindCare.
Myrna Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Myrna Velazquez works at
Myrna Velazquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Myrna Velazquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myrna Velazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myrna Velazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.