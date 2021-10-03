Myrna Valle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Myrna Valle, MA
Overview
Myrna Valle, MA is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Myrna Valle works at
Locations
-
1
Marguerite Pinard MD PA14505 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 786-3100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Myrna Valle?
She was wonderful and I was able to solve all my problems.
About Myrna Valle, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1730109034
Frequently Asked Questions
Myrna Valle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Myrna Valle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Myrna Valle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myrna Valle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myrna Valle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myrna Valle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.