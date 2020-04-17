Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myrna Green, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Myrna Green, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palo Alto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 440 Sherman Ave Ste 103, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 328-1417
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Green for about a year. She was the best person I've talked to about my relationship issues. She was always kind and compassionate. I learned from my sessions with her a lot. I'm still struggling with my relationship today but the tools and lessons learned from her make me a lot stronger and prepared to stand up for myself.
About Dr. Myrna Green, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467529776
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
