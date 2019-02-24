See All Clinical Psychologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Myriam Glemaud Garnier, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Myriam Glemaud Garnier, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Dr. Glemaud Garnier works at MDVIP - Wellington, Florida in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Wellington, Florida
    1035 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 439-8681
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Myriam Glemaud Garnier, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    • 1962627950
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
