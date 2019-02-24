Dr. Myriam Glemaud Garnier, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glemaud Garnier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Myriam Glemaud Garnier, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wellington, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
MDVIP - Wellington, Florida1035 S State Road 7, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (305) 439-8681Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. Glemaud treated me for Panic Disorder. She was amazing. She is one of those caregivers who really cares and goes the extra mile to help anywhere she is needed. She is the Director of Behavioral Health, but she also sees patients and screens patients as needed for mental health issues. She also serves as a patient advocate. I am writing this more than a year after she treated me, so this is an objective review after my crisis.
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
