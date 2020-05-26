Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Myra Downing-Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Myra Downing-Sherman works at
Locations
Ocala III2300 SE 17th St Ste 402, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-0120Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
great visit, Myra is personable, listens to you, highly competent and she genuinely cares about you. I highly recommend. She has been my primary care for many years and I am so grateful.
About Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1497797344
Education & Certifications
- University of Central Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Myra Downing-Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Myra Downing-Sherman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Myra Downing-Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Myra Downing-Sherman works at
47 patients have reviewed Myra Downing-Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myra Downing-Sherman.
