Dr. Myra Lamers, PHD
Overview
Dr. Myra Lamers, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Dr. Lamers works at
Locations
Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc8710 Monroe Ct Ste 150, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 941-4870
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Myra Lamers, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316059470
