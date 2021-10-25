See All Nurse Practitioners in Hackensack, NJ
Mylene Alberto, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ. 

Mylene Alberto works at Advanced Psychiatric Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatric Associates
    211 Essex St Ste 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 487-1241

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 25, 2021
    Mylene is not only a great doctor but she is a wonderful person she had been my dr in englewood she left and i was left to deal with a doctor that should not even be a doctor or did it seem she wanted to be one . the staff at englewood were crazier then me appointments canceled all the time but here is the best i. Have insomnia and more then once dr jacobs and staff let me run out of meds yeah doctor mylene cares staff picks up the phone fills med request not like englewood. I thank god for dr mylene and her staff because they do there job and when u need them they are there for u
    David Meyer — Oct 25, 2021
    About Mylene Alberto, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1720321052
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mylene Alberto, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mylene Alberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mylene Alberto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mylene Alberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mylene Alberto works at Advanced Psychiatric Associates in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Mylene Alberto’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Mylene Alberto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mylene Alberto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mylene Alberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mylene Alberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

