Mylene Alberto, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mylene Alberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mylene Alberto, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mylene Alberto, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Mylene Alberto works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Psychiatric Associates211 Essex St Ste 204, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-1241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mylene Alberto?
Mylene is not only a great doctor but she is a wonderful person she had been my dr in englewood she left and i was left to deal with a doctor that should not even be a doctor or did it seem she wanted to be one . the staff at englewood were crazier then me appointments canceled all the time but here is the best i. Have insomnia and more then once dr jacobs and staff let me run out of meds yeah doctor mylene cares staff picks up the phone fills med request not like englewood. I thank god for dr mylene and her staff because they do there job and when u need them they are there for u
About Mylene Alberto, PMHNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Tagalog
- 1720321052
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center NYU
Frequently Asked Questions
Mylene Alberto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mylene Alberto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mylene Alberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mylene Alberto works at
Mylene Alberto speaks Tagalog.
13 patients have reviewed Mylene Alberto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mylene Alberto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mylene Alberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mylene Alberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.