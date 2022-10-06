See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Myah Draine

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Myah Draine is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Myah Draine works at FRANCIS V ADAMS MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Adams Office
    530 1st Ave Ste 5D, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7951
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I was looking for a thorough and kind doctor in the city. Myah was both. I am SO happy to have found her.
    Erin — Oct 06, 2022
    About Myah Draine

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1841656204
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Myah Draine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Myah Draine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Myah Draine works at FRANCIS V ADAMS MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Myah Draine’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Myah Draine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myah Draine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myah Draine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myah Draine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

