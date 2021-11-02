Mustafa Monis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mustafa Monis, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mustafa Monis, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Mustafa Monis works at
Locations
Tricity Anesthesia Associates Pllc110 Stone Oak Loop Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 268-0129Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just wanted to thank PA Mustafa Monis and Dr. Bengali, For providing me the best standard of care. Thank you for Managing my pain as best you can. I recently went for a folo up appointment and I mentioned to PAMonis, of a new horrible right shoulder pain that was causing me finger numbness and disrupted sleep. Mr. Mustafa immediately examined my Shoulder and assured me not worry,” I will take of that”.. He injected my shoulder front and back. And I am so happy it was and still is such a relief, I was so afraid I was going to need surgery before the injections. I highly recommend PA Mustafa Monis and Dr. Bengali They really do treat you like family. God bless you all! Stay healthy and safe.
About Mustafa Monis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881120913
Frequently Asked Questions
Mustafa Monis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mustafa Monis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mustafa Monis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mustafa Monis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mustafa Monis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mustafa Monis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.