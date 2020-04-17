Muryel Vary, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Muryel Vary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Muryel Vary, PA-C
Muryel Vary, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC.
Creekside Primary Care108 Market St, New Bern, NC 28560 Directions (252) 672-0224
FastMed Family Practice150 Francam Dr Ste 120, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 487-1100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Muryel Vary, PA-C is an excellent provider and is has a wonderful relationship with her clients. She has helped me to regain my health through her positive encouragement. I would gladly recommend her highly to anyone.
- Family Medicine
- English
- East Carolina University
