Muryel Vary, PA-C

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Muryel Vary, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. 

Muryel Vary works at CCHC Creekside Primary Care in New Bern, NC with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Creekside Primary Care
    108 Market St, New Bern, NC 28560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 672-0224
    FastMed Family Practice
    150 Francam Dr Ste 120, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 487-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2020
    Muryel Vary, PA-C is an excellent provider and is has a wonderful relationship with her clients. She has helped me to regain my health through her positive encouragement. I would gladly recommend her highly to anyone.
    About Muryel Vary, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881086742
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • East Carolina University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Muryel Vary, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Muryel Vary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Muryel Vary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Muryel Vary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Muryel Vary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Muryel Vary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Muryel Vary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Muryel Vary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

