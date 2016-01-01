See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Munachi Okpala, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Munachi Okpala, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Munachi Okpala works at UTHealth Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult Neurology
    6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 500-7473
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acne
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Munachi Okpala, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo, Spanish and Swahili
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780862821
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Prairie View A & M
    Undergraduate School

