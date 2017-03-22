Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mukesh Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP
Overview
Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL.
Mukesh Wadhwa works at
Locations
Genesis Medical Center3000 N University Dr Ste R, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 753-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mukesh Wadhwa?
I have been a patient of Genesis Medical Group for many years. I have see Dr. Mann as well as Mukesh Wadhwa, NP. From a simple itch to having cancer. This office has never been less than caring, accommodating and professional. I find that having a personal relationship with your care provider is one of the most important relationships you need. A relationship is key to great communication between the front office and the care givers. I am blessed to have this relationship with all!
About Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306843982
Frequently Asked Questions
Mukesh Wadhwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mukesh Wadhwa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mukesh Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mukesh Wadhwa works at
12 patients have reviewed Mukesh Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mukesh Wadhwa.
