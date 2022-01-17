Muhammad Nawaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Muhammad Nawaz, APRN
Overview
Muhammad Nawaz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL.
Muhammad Nawaz works at
Locations
-
1
Alexander Pushka MD PA7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 983-5330
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Muhammad Nawaz?
Very through and knowledgeable Answered all my questions in a kind and compassionate manner
About Muhammad Nawaz, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750850863
Frequently Asked Questions
Muhammad Nawaz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Muhammad Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Muhammad Nawaz works at
4 patients have reviewed Muhammad Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Muhammad Nawaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Muhammad Nawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Muhammad Nawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.