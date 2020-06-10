Mozelle Barron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mozelle Barron, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mozelle Barron, LPC is a Counselor in Brownsville, TX.
Locations
Jjp Doctor's Choice Home Health LLC2685 N Coria St Ste B1, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 546-5400
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's a excellent counselor and a beautiful human bein
About Mozelle Barron, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881725505
Frequently Asked Questions
Mozelle Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
