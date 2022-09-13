See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Moshe Bedziner, PA-C

Urology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Moshe Bedziner, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Moshe Bedziner works at THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICINE in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Chicago
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1000
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2022
    My visit today with Dr. Bedziner went very well. He was able to explain everything very thoroughly and went through a series of tests to make sure everything in regards to my health was in-tact. He did everything very promptly, and overall, I was very pleased with my visit. Would highly recommend Dr. Bedziner if you are in the Chicago area and need to be seen by an experienced Urologist. Thank you Dr. Bedziner!
    Sean Bolourchi — Sep 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Moshe Bedziner, PA-C
    About Moshe Bedziner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134739857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Touro College - B.S Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Moshe Bedziner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Moshe Bedziner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Moshe Bedziner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Moshe Bedziner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Moshe Bedziner works at THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO MEDICINE in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Moshe Bedziner’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Moshe Bedziner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Moshe Bedziner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Moshe Bedziner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Moshe Bedziner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

