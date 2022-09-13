Moshe Bedziner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Moshe Bedziner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Moshe Bedziner, PA-C
Overview
Moshe Bedziner, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Univ. of Chicago5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1000Monday7:30am - 4:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:45pmWednesday7:30am - 4:45pmThursday7:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My visit today with Dr. Bedziner went very well. He was able to explain everything very thoroughly and went through a series of tests to make sure everything in regards to my health was in-tact. He did everything very promptly, and overall, I was very pleased with my visit. Would highly recommend Dr. Bedziner if you are in the Chicago area and need to be seen by an experienced Urologist. Thank you Dr. Bedziner!
About Moshe Bedziner, PA-C
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Touro College - B.S Biology
Moshe Bedziner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Moshe Bedziner accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Moshe Bedziner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Moshe Bedziner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Moshe Bedziner.
