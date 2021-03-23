See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Morris Nguyen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Morris Nguyen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Morris Nguyen works at Julie Uyen Wu Inc in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Julie Uyen Wu Inc
    3750 S Jones Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 434-8880
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Morris Nguyen, PA-C
    About Morris Nguyen, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265839146
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Morris Nguyen, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morris Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Morris Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Morris Nguyen works at Julie Uyen Wu Inc in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Morris Nguyen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Morris Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morris Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morris Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morris Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

