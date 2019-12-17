See All Physicians Assistants in West Palm Beach, FL
Morganne Lliteras, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (118)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Morganne Lliteras, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Morganne Lliteras works at MD Now Medical Centers in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MD Now Medical Centers
    2007 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 420-8555
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Innovative Health and Wellness
    729 E ATLANTIC BLVD, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 943-5044
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 118 ratings

    

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2019
    I love my MORGANNE..kind and very patient.
    Shanae Lofton — Dec 17, 2019
    Photo: Morganne Lliteras, PA-C
    About Morganne Lliteras, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023419553
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Morganne Lliteras, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morganne Lliteras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Morganne Lliteras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Morganne Lliteras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    118 patients have reviewed Morganne Lliteras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morganne Lliteras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morganne Lliteras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morganne Lliteras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

