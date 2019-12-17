Morganne Lliteras, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morganne Lliteras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Morganne Lliteras, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
MD Now Medical Centers2007 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 420-8555Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Innovative Health and Wellness729 E ATLANTIC BLVD, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 943-5044Monday9:00am - 6:30pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I love my MORGANNE..kind and very patient.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023419553
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida
Morganne Lliteras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Morganne Lliteras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Morganne Lliteras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Morganne Lliteras speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Morganne Lliteras. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morganne Lliteras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morganne Lliteras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morganne Lliteras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.