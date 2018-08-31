Morgan Zentner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Morgan Zentner, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Morgan Zentner, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 205 Lilly Rd NE Ste C Bldg B, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 456-0555
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morgan Dirlam was amazing. She treats you like a friend she cares about, not just a number or patient. She’s kind and listens to your concerns. Her waitingtime is a bit higher because of the time she’s willing to spend with you at your appointment. She thoroughly answers all your questions and when delivery time came she tries to listen to you the best she can. I ended up having a csection and she was supposed to be off but stayed for the surgery to make sure I was ok. Would highly recommend.
About Morgan Zentner, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013324656
Frequently Asked Questions
