See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Morgan Wilburn works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
Adekunbi Obisesan, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Urology Associates
    6560 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-6455
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Morgan Wilburn?

Dec 17, 2020
Just got off an initial call with Ms. Wilburn. Great experience. She listened well, asked good questions, discussed alternatives / possibilities, pointed me to a doc with expertise in my specific issues, and recommended specific next steps. Highly recommended.
Rick S. — Dec 17, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Morgan Wilburn to family and friends

Morgan Wilburn's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Morgan Wilburn

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C.

About Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881238061
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morgan Wilburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Morgan Wilburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Morgan Wilburn works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Morgan Wilburn’s profile.

Morgan Wilburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Wilburn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan Wilburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan Wilburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Morgan Wilburn, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.