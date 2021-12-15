Morgan Dean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Morgan Dean, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Morgan Dean, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Locations
Homewood Office2200 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-6926
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Morgan Dean?
Over the passed year I have been under the care of Dr. Todd. She is one of the few doctors that actually still listens and form her care on the individual. Within my appointment(s) she is always focus and determine to resolved my issues with her medical expertise. What honors me the most is that she never gave up on me. I would highly recommend her and if I could leave a 10 star rating I would!
About Morgan Dean, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659846921
Frequently Asked Questions
Morgan Dean accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Morgan Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Morgan Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.