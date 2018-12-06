See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greensboro, NC
Morgan Payne, PA-C

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Morgan Payne, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. 

Morgan Payne works at Novant Health Primary Care Lindley Park in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care Lindley Park
    3515 W Market St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7904
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Morgan Payne, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1245729375
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Morgan Payne, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morgan Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Morgan Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Morgan Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Morgan Payne works at Novant Health Primary Care Lindley Park in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Morgan Payne’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Morgan Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

