Morgan O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Morgan O'Brien, MS
Overview
Morgan O'Brien, MS is a Physician Assistant in Mission Viejo, CA.
Morgan O'Brien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - Mission Viejo23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Morgan O'Brien?
Dr Morgan was positive, understanding, & helpful with our needs!
About Morgan O'Brien, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114557329
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Morgan O'Brien using Healthline FindCare.
Morgan O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Morgan O'Brien works at
8 patients have reviewed Morgan O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.