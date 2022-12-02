See All Physicians Assistants in Mission Viejo, CA
Morgan O'Brien, MS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Morgan O'Brien, MS is a Physician Assistant in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Morgan O'Brien works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Mission Viejo
    23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Morgan O'Brien, MS

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114557329
Frequently Asked Questions

Morgan O'Brien has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Morgan O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Morgan O'Brien works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Morgan O'Brien’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Morgan O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan O'Brien.

