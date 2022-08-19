See All Dermatologists in Deerfield, IL
Morgan Nixon, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Morgan Nixon, PA

Dermatology
5 (216)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Morgan Nixon, PA is a Dermatologist in Deerfield, IL. 

Morgan Nixon works at Deerfield Dermatology in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Deerfield Dermatology
    707 Lake Cook Rd Ste 280, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9843
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Chemical Peel
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Chemical Peel

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 216 ratings
    Patient Ratings (216)
    5 Star
    (208)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Morgan Nixon?

    Aug 19, 2022
    Morgan is very professional and I would highly recommend her to friends and family
    Amy G. — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Morgan Nixon, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Morgan Nixon, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Morgan Nixon to family and friends

    Morgan Nixon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Morgan Nixon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Morgan Nixon, PA.

    About Morgan Nixon, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790061448
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Morgan Nixon, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morgan Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Morgan Nixon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Morgan Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Morgan Nixon works at Deerfield Dermatology in Deerfield, IL. View the full address on Morgan Nixon’s profile.

    216 patients have reviewed Morgan Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Nixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Morgan Nixon, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.