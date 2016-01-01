See All Family Doctors in Lufkin, TX
Morgan Naranjo, FNP-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Morgan Naranjo, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. 

They are accepting new patients.

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    1605 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904

Abdominal Disorders
Allergies
Asthma
Abdominal Disorders
Allergies
Asthma

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Family Medicine
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  English
Gender
  Female
NPI Number
  1548669526
  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

