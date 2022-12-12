Morgan Burrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Morgan Burrell, NP
Morgan Burrell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
wonderful. The experience was what a DR'S should be.
About Morgan Burrell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245675586
Morgan Burrell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Morgan Burrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
87 patients have reviewed Morgan Burrell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Burrell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan Burrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan Burrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.