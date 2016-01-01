See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Overview

Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY.

Monrudee Koutouvidis works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7503

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Thai
NPI Number
  • 1033201199
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Monrudee Koutouvidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Monrudee Koutouvidis works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Monrudee Koutouvidis’s profile.

Monrudee Koutouvidis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monrudee Koutouvidis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monrudee Koutouvidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monrudee Koutouvidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

