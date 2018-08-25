Monique Turner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Monique Turner, APRN
Overview
Monique Turner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
-
1
University Medical Center of Southern Nevada9320 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 383-3633
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I finally found a Provider I could truly trust. Very caring and understanding. Now she moved to the other side of town. I may just have to make the drive.
About Monique Turner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851772651
Frequently Asked Questions
