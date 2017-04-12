Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monique Frazier, PHD
Overview
Dr. Monique Frazier, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Logan, UT.
Dr. Frazier works at
Locations
-
1
Mr. Logan Clinic246 E 1260 N, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 750-6300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frazier?
Dr. Frazier is amazing! She made me feel like she cared about me personally. I never felt like I was "paying" her to care or help. She genuinely has compassion for her clients and wants the best for them!
About Dr. Monique Frazier, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013040617
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.