Dr. Monika McCoy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika McCoy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Monika McCoy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Canada Flintridge, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4529 Angeles Crest Hwy Ste 319, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Directions (818) 790-9448
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCoy?
About Dr. Monika McCoy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, German
- 1992730485
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCoy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCoy speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.