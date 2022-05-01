See All Nurse Practitioners in Mission Viejo, CA
Monika Kaniewska, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Monika Kaniewska, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Monika Kaniewska works at Artisan Foot and Ankle in Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mission Medical Urgent Care
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 150, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 276-2111
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2022
    I had problems with high blood pressure and sugar for a few years and thanks to Monika my health has much improved thanks to her expertise. She was patient and persistent, educated me how to reduce my stress, modify my diet and exercise routine. Now both of my parents are her patients. . They do not speak English and since Monika speaks Spanish they love coming to see her. We all trust her. Thanks Monika for taking care of my whole family
    About Monika Kaniewska, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1770949513
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monika Kaniewska has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Monika Kaniewska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monika Kaniewska works at Artisan Foot and Ankle in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Monika Kaniewska’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Monika Kaniewska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monika Kaniewska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monika Kaniewska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monika Kaniewska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

