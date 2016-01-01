See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Monica Stotler, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Monica Stotler, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Monica Stotler, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott, AZ. 

Dr. Stotler works at Kokopelli Eye Institute in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Shane Sanders, OD
Dr. Shane Sanders, OD
10 (33)
View Profile
Dr. John Markham, OD
Dr. John Markham, OD
10 (336)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Stahl, OD
Dr. Stephen Stahl, OD
8 (97)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Prescott
    412 Whipple St, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 565-6393
  2. 2
    Prescott Valley
    2820 N Glassford Hill Rd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 565-6393
  3. 3
    Yavapai Advanced Vision Center Pllc
    1951 Commerce Center Cir Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 717-3259
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stotler?

    Photo: Dr. Monica Stotler, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monica Stotler, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stotler to family and friends

    Dr. Stotler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stotler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monica Stotler, OD.

    About Dr. Monica Stotler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144400599
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monica Stotler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stotler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stotler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stotler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stotler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stotler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stotler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monica Stotler, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.