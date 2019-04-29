See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Houston, TX
Monica Prochazka, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3 (6)
Overview

Monica Prochazka, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX. 

Monica Prochazka works at Aldine Community Health Center in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aldine Health Center Laboratory
    4755 Aldine Mail Route Rd, Houston, TX 77039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 203-5087
Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 29, 2019
    Monica is by far the best therapist I've ever had and trust me I've had a lot. She's very patient and helped me through anything and everything. No matter how difficult and stubborn I was she stuck by my side and helped me get through it.
    — Apr 29, 2019
    About Monica Prochazka, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164632709
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Prochazka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Prochazka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Prochazka works at Aldine Community Health Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Monica Prochazka’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Monica Prochazka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Prochazka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Prochazka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Prochazka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

