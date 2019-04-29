Monica Prochazka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Prochazka, LMFT
Overview
Monica Prochazka, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Houston, TX.
Monica Prochazka works at
Locations
Aldine Health Center Laboratory4755 Aldine Mail Route Rd, Houston, TX 77039 Directions (713) 203-5087
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Monica is by far the best therapist I've ever had and trust me I've had a lot. She's very patient and helped me through anything and everything. No matter how difficult and stubborn I was she stuck by my side and helped me get through it.
About Monica Prochazka, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1164632709
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Prochazka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Prochazka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Monica Prochazka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Prochazka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Prochazka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Prochazka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.