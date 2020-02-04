Monica Pedemonte, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Pedemonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Pedemonte, PSY
Overview
Monica Pedemonte, PSY is a Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL.
Locations
Behavioral Health Institute Inc.1881 N University Dr Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (773) 879-8272Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Pedemonte in 2018. I saw her for a little over a year. She helped me manage my anxiety and de-escalate my rapid thoughts. She taught me how to use mindfulness and breathing techniques to help with my anxiety. I had an extremely stressful job in 2019 and my dog passed away. It was an emotionally draining year and my anxiety was at an all-time high. She genuinely cared about my mental health and my progress. She taught me how to get through difficult times and how to see things from a different perspective. I enjoyed having conversations with her and I felt like someone was actually listening to me and all of my rants. The only reason I stopped seeing her was because I moved to a city four hours away. I thank her for everything and I am so grateful to have had her as my therapist.
About Monica Pedemonte, PSY
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1679560940
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Pedemonte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Pedemonte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Pedemonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monica Pedemonte speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Monica Pedemonte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Pedemonte.
