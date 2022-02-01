See All Counselors in Omaha, NE
Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS is a Counselor in Omaha, NE. 

Monica Montgomery-Lewis works at Lewis Counseling Services, Omaha, NE in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lewis Counseling Services
    3825 Ames Ave, Omaha, NE 68111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 320-3566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Monica has helped me notice some of my habits. Similar to the way my family does, she help me by acknowledging me and not just dismissing me like many of my supervisors, peers, etc. have done. Plus, it's fun talking to Monica.
    DKA — Feb 01, 2022
    Photo: Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS
    About Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790820975
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Montgomery-Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Montgomery-Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Montgomery-Lewis works at Lewis Counseling Services, Omaha, NE in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Monica Montgomery-Lewis’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Monica Montgomery-Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Montgomery-Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Montgomery-Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Montgomery-Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

