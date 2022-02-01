Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Montgomery-Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS
Monica Montgomery-Lewis, MS is a Counselor in Omaha, NE.
Lewis Counseling Services3825 Ames Ave, Omaha, NE 68111 Directions (402) 320-3566
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Monica has helped me notice some of my habits. Similar to the way my family does, she help me by acknowledging me and not just dismissing me like many of my supervisors, peers, etc. have done. Plus, it's fun talking to Monica.
Monica Montgomery-Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Montgomery-Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Montgomery-Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Monica Montgomery-Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Montgomery-Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Montgomery-Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Montgomery-Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.