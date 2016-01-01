Monica McDevitt, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica McDevitt, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Monica McDevitt, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Proctor, MN.
Monica McDevitt works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Monica McDevitt, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1619326865
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica McDevitt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Monica McDevitt using Healthline FindCare.
Monica McDevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monica McDevitt works at
Monica McDevitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monica McDevitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.