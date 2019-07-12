See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Cruces, NM
Monica Lau, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Monica Lau, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Monica Lau, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. 

Monica Lau works at MountainView Fmly Cr At Nrthrs in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain View Family Care
    3485 Northrise Dr Ste 2, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 382-2149
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Monica Lau?

    Jul 12, 2019
    I met with Monica yesterday in a new patient - get to know visit. She was late to my appointment because she was spending time with other patients. In turn she spent time with me and didn't make me feel rushed like I'm a set quota of patients she needs to see in a day. I felt like she cared about me and wishes to be a partner in my health care by wanting to connect more often to ensure medications are working as expected. I will definitely recommend her to anyone looking for a partner in their health care.
    Karen Holmes — Jul 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Monica Lau, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Monica Lau, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Monica Lau to family and friends

    Monica Lau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Monica Lau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Monica Lau, CNP.

    About Monica Lau, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275918062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Lau, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Lau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Lau works at MountainView Fmly Cr At Nrthrs in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Monica Lau’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Monica Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Lau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Monica Lau, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.